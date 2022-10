Articles

Category: Space Published on Saturday, 08 October 2022 16:00 Hits: 3

Skywatchers can see Mercury half-lit and bright in the sky on Saturday, Oct. 8 as the planet is far enough from the sun to be spotted.

Read more https://www.space.com/news/mercury-at-dichotomy-shines-far-from-the-sun-on-saturday-oct-8/