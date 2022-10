Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 05:53 Hits: 1

Diversity and inclusiveness are at the heart of the ESA’s values and are high on the ESA Agenda 2025 as key elements to complete the ESA Transformation. Eight steps, aimed at advancing these values as concrete initiatives, will pave the way for continuous improvement.

Read more https://one.esa.int/About_Us/Corporate_news/Eight_steps_to_advance_ESA_diversity