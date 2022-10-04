Launches: SpaceX Starlink launches for October. Watch here

Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022

Starlink launch on October 3

Heads up! SpaceX plans to commence its Starlink launches for the month with its first bunch at 23:48 UTC (4:48 p.m. PDT) on October 4, 2022. The Starlink 4-29 mission will launch 52 Starlink satellites atop a Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. After liftoff, viewers can anticipate watching the Falcon 9 first stage return to Earth on the drone ship Of Course I Still Love You. It will mark the private company’s 70th consecutive landing: a new record!

SpaceX originally scheduled the launch for October 3 but delayed the flight “to allow more time for pre-launch checkouts” surrounding its Crew-5 astronaut mission. And if the launch of Crew-5 stays slated for October 5, Starlink 4-29 is expected to see more delays.

To allow more time for pre-launch checkouts, now targeting Tuesday, October 4 for launch of Starlink from California — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 3, 2022

Want to watch the action? See the official livestream in the video above. Or go directly to SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The livestream will begin about five minutes before liftoff.

Look for a train of lights

Following the launch, you can check to see if the Starlink satellites will pass over your area using the Find Starlink website. After every Starlink launch, the internet buzzes with people asking, “What’s that long line of lights in the sky that looks like a train?” What you’re seeing is the Starlink satellites moving into a higher orbit. You can read more about them here.

Starlink launches in October 2022

The second Starlink launch in October 2022 is scheduled toward the end of the month, currently slated to depart from California on October 31. SpaceX has two more planned for the same day, bringing the total on its October agenda up to four launches. Please see the information below for a calendar.

Starlink Group 4-29: Tuesday • October 4, 2022 • 23:48 UTC

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Vandenberg SFC, California | DATE/TIME MAY CHANGE

Starlink Group 4-31: Monday • October 31, 2022 • 00 UTC

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Vandenberg SFC, California | DATE/TIME MAY CHANGE

Starlink Group 4-36: Monday • October 31, 2022 • 00 UTC

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, Florida | DATE/TIME MAY CHANGE

Starlink Group 4-37: Monday • October 31, 2022 • 00 UTC

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, Florida | DATE/TIME MAY CHANGE

Growing numbers amid controversy

According to Wikipedia, as of September 2022 Starlink consists of over 3,000 mass-produced small satellites in low Earth orbit, which communicate with designated ground transceivers. And Starlink provides internet access to over 500,000 subscribers as of June 2022.

Love ’em or hate ’em, these Starlink satellites are part of SpaceX’s vision for a global internet communication satellite constellation. They deliver high-speed internet service worldwide, mainly to locations where ground-based internet is unreliable, unavailable, or expensive. The private company is well-known for launching batches back to back, several times a month, regularly lofting 60 satellites at a time. And SpaceX plans to build up to perhaps as many as 30,000 eventually.

Most thought it was exciting to see the first few Starlink satellites traveling together in the night sky. But then more were launched, and then more. And astronomers began to worry.

Because Starlinks are bright, astronomers say they’re photobombing astronomical images. Therefore, they have the potential to interfere with the professional astronomical observations that have brought us our modern-day view of the cosmos. And although SpaceX has tried to address the issue, they remain far from what astronomers say is acceptable.

But, as yet, Starlink launches continue. And astronomy continues.

Starlink satellites traveling across the sky

View at EarthSky Community Photos . | Amanda Michel in Mandeville, Louisiana, took this image on September 7, 2022, and wrote: “I saw a trail of what looked like stars moving across the sky while running in the morning. It took about one minute for them to travel to a point where I couldn’t see them anymore.” Those lights are Starlink satellites. You can see them in the evenings after a launch until they get higher in the sky and become too dim to see without optical aid. There are often so many sightings of “strange lights” after Starlink launches that local news stations file reports, as Louisiana’s KATC did after the Wednesday morning light show. Learn more about Starlink trails here

Bottom line: SpaceX has four Starlink launches scheduled for the month of October 2022. The first one, Starlink 4-29, will take flight at 23:48 UTC on October 4 from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

