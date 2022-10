Articles

Category: Space Published on Sunday, 02 October 2022 13:31 Hits: 4

In new research published in Nature Astronomy, we show the cocoon is caused by gamma rays emitted by fast-spinning extreme stars called “millisecond pulsars” located in the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy, which orbits the Milky Way.

Read more https://www.space.com/gamma-rays-from-dwarf-galaxy-solve-puzzle/