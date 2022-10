Articles

Astronomers now routinely discover planets orbiting stars outside of the solar system — they're called exoplanets. But in summer 2022, teams working on NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite found a few particularly interesting planets orbiting in the habitable zones of their parent stars.

