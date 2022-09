Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 30 September 2022 08:00 Hits: 2

During spring and summer, as the air warms up and the sun beats down on the Greenland Ice Sheet, melt ponds pop up. Melt ponds are vast pools of open water that form on both sea ice and ice sheets and are visible as turquoise-blue pools of water in this Copernicus Sentinel-2 image.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Earth_from_Space_Melt_ponds_in_West_Greenland