Europe’s new weather satellite sets sail

The first of Europe’s Meteosat Third Generation satellites is now safely aboard a ship and making its way across the Atlantic to French Guiana where it will be readied for liftoff in December. Once launched into geostationary orbit, 36 000 km above Earth, this new satellite, which carries two new extremely sensitive instruments, will take weather forecasting to the next level.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Meteorological_missions/meteosat_third_generation/Europe_s_new_weather_satellite_sets_sail

