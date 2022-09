Articles

NASA will host a media teleconference at 2 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Sept. 27, to discuss the agency’s decision to roll the Artemis I Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft back to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Artemis I is a flight test to launch SLS and send Orion beyond the Moon and back to Earth

