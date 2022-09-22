The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Quantum encryption to boost European autonomy

Cyberattacks and geopolitics threaten today’s increasingly digital world, leading to the disruption of essential supplies such as power and water. ESA, the European Commission and space companies in Europe are teaming up to work towards a highly secure, satellite-enabled connectivity system for the EU – based on the unbreakable laws of physics.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Telecommunications_Integrated_Applications/Quantum_encryption_to_boost_European_autonomy

