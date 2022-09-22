The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Mediterranean Sea hit by marine heatwave

Category: Space Hits: 1

Mediterranean Sea hit by marine heatwave

Many parts of Europe saw record-breaking temperatures over the summer, but it wasn’t just the continental mainland that was affected: the Mediterranean Sea also suffered a major marine heatwave. An ESA-funded project, CAREHeat, detected one of the most intense Mediterranean marine heatwaves observed during the satellite era – with sea surface temperatures reaching 5°C higher than average.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Mediterranean_Sea_hit_by_marine_heatwave

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version