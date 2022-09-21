New Crew Enters Station and Begins Six-Month Mission

Articles

Sept. 21, 2022: International Space Station Configuration. Five spaceships are docked at the space station including the SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom and Russia’s Soyuz MS-21 and MS-22 crew ships and the Progress 80 and 81 resupply ships.

The hatches between the International Space Station and the newly arrived Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft officially opened at 3:34 p.m. EDT. The arrival of three new crew members to the existing seven people already aboard for Expedition 67 temporarily increases the station’s population to 10.

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin joined Expedition 67 Commander Oleg Artemyev, cosmonauts Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov of Roscosmos, as well as NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. Rubio, Prokopyev, and Petelin will spend six months aboard the orbital laboratory.

Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev, and Sergey Korsakov will return to Earth Sept. 29 on the Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft, which is currently docked at the space station, for a parachute-assisted landing on the Kazakh steppe.

Expedition 67 astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins of NASA and astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European Space Agency) have been aboard since arriving April 27, 2022, on the SpaceX Dragon Freedom. Freedom and its crew are currently planned to return early-to-mid October.

