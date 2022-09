Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 22 September 2022

NASA will hold a media teleconference at 12:30 p.m. EDT Friday, Sept. 23, to discuss the cryogenic demonstration test conducted Wednesday, Sept. 21, ahead of the next Artemis I launch attempt.

