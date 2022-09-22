ESA selects Harmony as tenth Earth Explorer mission

Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 22 September 2022

Following preparatory activities and a stringent process ESA Member States today formally selected Harmony for implementation as the tenth Earth Explorer mission within the FutureEO programme. This unique satellite mission concept is, therefore, now set to become a reality to provide a wealth of new information about our oceans, ice, earthquakes and volcanoes – which will make significant contributions to climate research and risk monitoring.

