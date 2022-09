Articles

Category: Space Published on Saturday, 17 September 2022 22:58 Hits: 4

Liftoff is now set for Sunday (Sept. 18) at 8:18 p.m. EDT (0018 GMT on Sept. 19). The company has conducted more than 40 launches in 2022.

Read more https://www.space.com/spacex-starlink-group-4-34-launch-rocket-landing/