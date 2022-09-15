The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

In-flight call between European Parliament and Samantha Cristoforetti

Category: Space Hits: 0

In-flight call between European Parliament and Samantha Cristoforetti Video: 00:19:25

On 15 September 2022, ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti conducted an in-flight call with the European Parliament from the International Space Station. In conversation with President Metsola and ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher, she provided insights into the importance Europe’s presence in space, as well as the scientific and technological progress enabled by its activities. The three also touched on Samantha’s upcoming commandership, life on the Station, and the pressing issue of space debris.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2022/09/In-flight_call_between_European_Parliament_and_Samantha_Cristoforetti

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version