Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022 14:00 Hits: 0

Video: 01:04:23

On September 27 at 01:14 CEST, NASA’s DART (for ‘Double Asteroid Redirection Test’) mission is lined up to collide with a body called Dimorphos – a 160-m diameter ‘moonlet’ of a larger asteroid called Didymos – to try and measurably shift its orbit. In this media briefing, hear more about Europe’s contribution to the DART mission, and learn of ESA’s own mission with a close-up survey of Dimorphos, conducted by a spacecraft called HERA. The HERA mission is planned for launch in 2024.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2022/09/Media_Briefing_Europe_takes_part_in_historic_asteroid_impact_demonstration