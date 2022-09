Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2022 18:21 Hits: 0

Using data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory, Hubble Space Telescope and recently retired Spitzer Space telescope, astronomers traced the timeline of a supernova explosion called SNR 0519.

Read more https://www.space.com/nasa-telescopes-supernova-snr0519-image/