Published on Monday, 12 September 2022

NASA will host a briefing at 11:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. PDT) on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California to provide highlights from the first year and a half of the Perseverance rover’s exploration of Mars.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-to-host-briefing-on-perseverance-mars-rover-mission-operations