Published on Monday, 12 September 2022

As NASA again prepares to set sail "on the most hazardous and dangerous and greatest adventure" ever embarked, the agency's leaders returned to where JFK stated, "We choose to go to the moon."

Read more https://www.space.com/jfk-60th-anniversary-moon-speech-nasa-rice/