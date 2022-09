Articles

Category: Space Published on Sunday, 11 September 2022 01:34 Hits: 5

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will fly for the 14th time on Saturday night (Sept. 10), launching 34 of the company's Starlink satellites and a smartphone connectivity test craft to orbit. Watch it live.

Read more https://www.space.com/spacex-starlink-blue-walker-3-launch-rocket-landing/