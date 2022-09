Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 06 September 2022 19:33 Hits: 2

The spaceflight doubleheader involved a Kuaizhou-1A solid rocket and a Long March 2D, which launched from different spaceports 115 minutes apart late Monday and early Tuesday (Sept. 5 and Sept. 6).

Read more https://www.space.com/china-launches-two-missions-under-two-hours/