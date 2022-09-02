Spacewalkers to Continue Outfitting European Robotic Arm Live on NASA TV

Articles

Spacewalkers Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European Space Agency) and Oleg Artemyev of Roscosmos work outside the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module on the International Space Station while wearing Russian Orlan spacesuits. The duo continued outfitting the European Robotic Arm attached to Nauka during a spacewalk that lasted seven hours and five minutes on July 21, 2022.

NASA Television coverage is underway of today’s spacewalk with Russian cosmonauts to continue outfitting the European robotic arm on the International Space Station’s Nauka laboratory. Coverage of the spacewalk is on NASA Television’s Media Channel, the NASA app, and agency’s website.

Expedition 67 Commander Oleg Artemyev and Flight Engineer Denis Matveev, both of Roscosmos, will relocate an external control panel for the arm from one operating area to another and test a rigidizing mechanism on the arm that will be used to facilitate the grasping of payloads.

Artemyev and Matveev will exit out of the Poisk module about 9:20 a.m. EDT to begin the approximately six-and-a-half-hour excursion. Artemyev will wear a Russian Orlan spacesuit with red stripes, while Matveev will wear a Russian Orlan suit with blue stripes. This will be the eighth spacewalk for Artemyev and the fourth for Matveev. It will be the eighth spacewalk at the station in 2022 and the 253rd spacewalk for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

Today’s spacewalk will complete the unfinished tasks of the previous spacewalk on Aug. 17, which was cut short after Atemyev’s Orlan spacesuit showed abnormal battery readings about 2 hours and 17 minutes into the extravehicular activity. Before the spacewalk ended, Artemyev and Matveev completed the installation of a pair of cameras on the arm and removed parts attached to the arm’s end effector.

The European robotic arm will be used to move payloads and equipment outside the Russian segment of the station, joining the Canadian-built Canadarm2 robotic arm and the Japanese arm already supporting station maintenance, operations, and research.

