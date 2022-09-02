Articles

Category: Space
Published on Friday, 02 September 2022

The summer Milky Way

Have you seen the summer Milky Way yet? For those of us in the Northern Hemisphere, the summer Milky Way gives us a chance to look toward the galactic center, the thickest region of our home galaxy. If you haven’t taken the time to venture out under a dark sky to see it yet, time is running out. The areas of the Milky Way around Sagittarius and Scorpius will start dropping below the horizon. By winter, we’re looking away from the center of the galaxy at night and out toward rural regions, as it were.

But if you haven’t seen the summer Milky Way yet, don’t worry. Our photography friends at EarthSky have you covered. Enjoy this gallery of some of the many wonderful Milky Way photos recently submitted to us.

A photo gallery of our home galaxy

More summer Milky Way pics

Three views from the Eastern Hemisphere

Two views from Oregon

Photos from Steve Price

Steve Price spends time in the Utah desert near his home, taking incredible images of the night sky. Here are some of the recent ones he’s shared with us.

Bottom line: Enjoy these images of the summer Milky Way taken by friends of EarthSky. Have a great pic to share? Submit it to us!

The post The summer Milky Way in photos from our readers first appeared on EarthSky.

Read more https://earthsky.org/todays-image/summer-milky-way-photo-gallery-2022/