The summer Milky Way in photos from our readers

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Amr Abdulwahab took this image of the Milky Way on July 8, 2022. Amr wrote: “Sahara el Beyda, the White Desert Protected Area, is a national park in Egypt, first established as a protected area in 2002. It is located in the Farafra depression, 28 miles (45 km) north of the town of Qsar El Farafra. Part of the park is in the Farafra Oasis (New Valley Governorate). The park is the site of large white chalk rock formations, created through erosion by wind and sand.” Thank you, Amr!
The summer Milky Way
Have you seen the summer Milky Way yet? For those of us in the Northern Hemisphere, the summer Milky Way gives us a chance to look toward the galactic center, the thickest region of our home galaxy. If you haven’t taken the time to venture out under a dark sky to see it yet, time is running out. The areas of the Milky Way around Sagittarius and Scorpius will start dropping below the horizon. By winter, we’re looking away from the center of the galaxy at night and out toward rural regions, as it were.
But if you haven’t seen the summer Milky Way yet, don’t worry. Our photography friends at EarthSky have you covered. Enjoy this gallery of some of the many wonderful Milky Way photos recently submitted to us.
A photo gallery of our home galaxy
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Paul Schulz at Mt. Graham, Safford, Arizona, took this image of the Milky Way on August 29, 2022. Paul wrote: “I was a few miles up the Mt. Graham road to take images of Scorpius as it was setting over the horizon. While attending to a 2nd camera, I saw this white band streaking from above Sagittarius toward Scorpius. It took about 1-2 seconds to streak and then it broke up. I was so excited. I have seen these before and even captured some. This was a rare event that I saw it and imaged it.” Thank you, Paul!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jeremy Likness in Index, Washington, took this image of the Milky Way on August 29, 2022. Jeremy wrote: “Last night was an almost new moon and clear skies, so I drove to the nearby mountains seeking the Milky Way. This 30-second exposure reveals what I found!” Thank you, Jeremy!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Terry Simmons in La Veta, Colorado, took this image on August 29, 2022. Terry said: “Hubby and I traveled higher into our subdivision last night. We arrived at the top of the road at sunset. When it got dark enough and planes were absent we started to take photos. The lens captures very much and we are pleasantly impressed. The photo shows the Spanish Peaks in the backdrop, and the yellow dot in the far bottom left corner is a single light on a nightstand in our upstairs north bedroom of our house! Hope you enjoy the photo as much as we enjoyed the night air and sky.” Thank you, Terry!
Steve Price spends time in the Utah desert near his home, taking incredible images of the night sky. Here are some of the recent ones he’s shared with us.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steve Price in The Knolls, Utah, took this image on August 31, 2022. Steve wrote: “This session was totally solo. No one but me and some kind of critter not far away which kept making ruffling sounds. I never saw it. Maybe an owl hunting? Very quiet and peaceful.” Thank you, Steve!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steve Price in The Knolls, Utah, took this image on August 26, 2022. Steve wrote: “Somehow I got a wee bit heavy handed with the post processing on this image … just for grins.” Looks great. Thank you, Steve!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steve Price in The Knolls, Utah, took this image on August 27, 2022. Steve wrote: “This one caught a meteor! I didn’t see it happen as I was moving between 3 cameras constantly. The entire area is an ancient lakebed which dried up after leaking out to sea via Oregon. As I approached the site earlier in the evening at sunset, I could see a thick fog-like blanket of dust suspended around the stone outcroppings giving the place its name The Knolls.” Thank you, Steve!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steve Price in The Knolls, Utah, took this image on August 26, 2022. Steve wrote: “My camping neighbors on my left turned on their vehicle lights during this exposure. Whaddaya do? Make the most of it. Keep calm and keep shooting.” Thank you, Steve!
Bottom line: Enjoy these images of the summer Milky Way taken by friends of EarthSky. Have a great pic to share? Submit it to us!
