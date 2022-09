Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022

NASA will provide live coverage on Friday, Sept. 2, of a spacewalk with two Russian cosmonauts to continue outfitting the European robotic arm on the International Space Station’s Nauka laboratory.

