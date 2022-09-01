Latest Galileo satellites join constellation with enhanced, faster fix

Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022 11:24 Hits: 0

Europe’s latest Galileo satellites in space have joined the operational constellation, transmitting navigation signals to three billion users across planet Earth as well as relaying distress calls to rescuers. Their entry into service follows a summer test campaign and will result in a measurable increase in positioning accuracy and improved data delivery performance of the overall Galileo system.

