Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022 07:35 Hits: 7

This month NASA’s DART spacecraft will collide with the smaller of the two Didymos asteroids in deep space, attempting to shift its orbit in what will be humankind’s first test of the ‘kinetic impactor’ planetary defence technique. Meanwhile, down on the ground, ESA’s follow-on mission to Didymos has reached its own crucial milestone.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Space_Safety/Hera/After_NASA_s_asteroid_impact_ESA_s_Hera_comes_next