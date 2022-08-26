The crescent moon and Venus in stunning photos

Category: Space Hits: 1View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Vermont Coronel Jr in Quezon City, Philippines, took this image on August 26, 2022. Vermont wrote: “Morning view of a 29-day-old moon and Venus.” Thank you, Vermont!
When the bright planet Venus and the moon pair up, it’s always a beautiful sight! So this week, when a very thin waning crescent moon, glowing with earthshine, paired up with Venus in the morning, people noticed it and captured these wonderful photos.
Alexander Krivenyshev of WorldTimeZone.com shared the photos he took of this event with us. The images were taken on the morning of August 25, 2022, overlooking Manhattan, New York. We present them here in chronological order, from earliest dawn to closest to sunrise.View larger. | Alexander Krivenyshev took this image of the moon over Manhattan, New York, at 4:29 a.m. EDT on August 25, 2022. Thank you, Alexander!View larger. | Alexander Krivenyshev took this image of the moon and Venus over Manhattan, New York, at 5:02 a.m. EDT on August 25, 2022. The sky is still dark but Venus is just beginning to appear above the horizon. Thank you, Alexander!View larger. | Alexander Krivenyshev took this image of the moon and Venus over Manhattan, New York, at 5:21 a.m. EDT on August 25, 2022. The moon and Venus are rising above the sunrise’s glow. Thank you, Alexander!View larger. | Alexander Krivenyshev took this image of the moon and Venus over Manhattan, New York, at 5:42 a.m. EDT on August 25, 2022. Note how the earthshine on the moon begins to disappear as the sky brightens. Thank you, Alexander!
Did you capture a great photo of the moon with Venus? Submit it to us!
Bottom line: Here are some beautiful photos of the very old waning crescent moon and Venus on August 25, 2022, in the east shortly before sunrise.
