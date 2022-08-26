The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

ESA Open Day at ESTEC on Sunday 2 October

ESA Open Day at ESTEC

Save the date: this year’s 11th annual ESA Open Day at ESTEC in the Netherlands is confirmed to take place on Sunday 2 October. One of a string of ‘ESA Days’ across Member States, this is the day when the gates of the Agency’s technical heart will be thrown open to the general public, to see space hardware and testing facilities and meet space scientists, engineers and ESA astronauts.

Read more https://www.esa.int/About_Us/ESTEC/Open_Day_2022/ESA_Open_Day_at_ESTEC_on_Sunday_2_October

