The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Media briefing: Artemis I getting ready for launch

Category: Space Hits: 0

Media briefing: Artemis I getting ready for launch Video: 00:57:00

The Artemis I mission is almost ready for launch: it will send an uncrewed spacecraft beyond the Moon and back.

Watch the replay of this virtual Q&A to learn more about Europe's contribution to the mission: ESA is overseeing the development of the European Service Module, that provides air, electricity and propulsion to the spacecraft. Participants to this media briefing include Josef Aschbacher, ESA Director General ; David Parker, ESA Director for Human and Robotic Exploration ; Jean-Marc Nasr, Airbus EVP Space Systems and Marc Steckling, Airbus Head of Space Exploration

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2022/08/Media_briefing_Artemis_I_getting_ready_for_launch

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version