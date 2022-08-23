The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

ESA technology for safer, smarter European roads

Category: Space Hits: 0

NAVISP for driving

An agreement signed yesterday looks to extend the use of ESA space technology along European roads. The Agency’s Navigation Directorate has finalised a Memorandum of Intent with ERTICO, the organisation for the European Road Transport Telematics Implementation Coordination, a public-private partnership focused on the development, promotion and connection of intelligent road systems and services.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Navigation/ESA_technology_for_safer_smarter_European_roads

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version