Spacewalk Concludes After Abnormal Battery Readings

Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 17 August 2022 18:08 Hits: 0

Spacewalkers Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev are pictured during a spacewalk on April 28, 2022, monitoring the station’s new European robotic arm.

Expedition 67 Commander Oleg Artemyev and Flight Engineer Denis Matveev, both of Roscosmos, concluded their spacewalk at 1:54 p.m. EDT after 4 hours and 1 minute.

During the spacewalk, the two cosmonauts completed the installation of two cameras on the European robotic arm prior to Artemyev’s Orlan spacesuit showing abnormal battery readings about 2 hours and 17 minutes into the extravehicular activity. Mission Control-Moscow instructed Artemeyev to return to the Poisk airlock to connect to the space station’s power supply. Cosmonaut Sergey Korsakov, inside the station, placed the European robotic arm in a safe configuration, and Matveev safely returned to the Poisk airlock after completing some final clean-up activities outside of the International Space Station. The duo was never in any danger during the operations.

NASA TV announces spacewalk is ending early (@Space_Station Twitter)

Additional spacewalks are planned to continue outfitting the European robotic arm and to activate Nauka’s airlock for future spacewalks. The work on the European robotic arm will be used to move spacewalkers and payloads around the Russian segment of the station.

This was the seventh spacewalk in Artemyev’s career, and the third for Matveev. It was the seventh spacewalk at the station in 2022 and the 252nd spacewalk for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

Learn more about station activities by following the space station blog, @space_station and @ISS_Research on Twitter, as well as the ISS Facebook and ISS Instagram accounts.

Get weekly video highlights at: http://jscfeatures.jsc.nasa.gov/videoupdate/

Get the latest from NASA delivered every week. Subscribe here: www.nasa.gov/subscribe

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2022/08/17/spacewalk-concludes-after-abnormal-battery-readings/