Published on Thursday, 18 August 2022

NASA will host a media teleconference at 1:30 p.m. CDT Thursday, Aug. 25, to discuss the agency’s tools, resources, and science research available to the agriculture community.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/media-invited-to-learn-about-nasa-tools-resources-for-agriculture