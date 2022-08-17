Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 17 August 2022 09:45 Hits: 6

Paris floods

Paris floods August 16, 2022

A sudden, torrential rainfall hit the city of Paris Tuesday evening, August 16, just as commuters headed for metro stations after work. RATP – which oversees public transport in Paris – said that metro stations were flooded, and one was closed, Meanwhile, traffic snarled in the French capital, as less than 2 inches (44 mm) of rain fell in an hour. This is as much rain as Paris typically receives in a month, according to reports. The video above, from France24, also said that wind gusts as high as 60 miles an hour (100 km/h) buffeted the top of the Eiffel Tower.

Overall, heavy rain pelted the city for at least 90 minutes, starting at 5:45 p.m. local time in Paris, according to YahooNews.

Disneyland Paris was forced to close some rides, due to the heavy rain. See the tweet below:

[Live] The storm invaded SWHM at the moment ?. They stopped the ride for safety reasons. ? ? : https://t.co/RB5825pWITpic.twitter.com/87vfQxcSG6 — Disneyland Paris Works (@DisneylandWorks) August 16, 2022

Storm followed a heatwave

The massive storm in Paris followed a heatwave across France.

Meteo France says that storms could hit in much of southern France later this week.

Meanwhile, Reuters reports today that torrential rains hit New Zealand’s South Island on Wednesday, flooding rivers, houses and roads and forcing roughly 200 households to evacuate.

Bottom line: A sudden, torrential rain struck the city of Paris on Tuesday evening, August 16, 2022, as commuters were heading home. Some metro stations flooded, and one was closed.

The post Sudden downpour in Paris floods metro stations first appeared on EarthSky.

Read more https://earthsky.org/earth/paris-floods-metro-stations-flooded-disney-ride-closed/