Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 17 August 2022 10:04 Hits: 7

When flying to the Haughton-Mars Project (HMP) base, the impression is one of a vast wasteland below. The landscape looks featureless and bleak, but in fact holds many surprises.

Read more https://www.space.com/month-on-mars-haughton-mars-project-pascal-lee/