Category: Space Published on Sunday, 14 August 2022 10:00 Hits: 7

The Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB for short), is light: the oldest and most distant light that we can see in the entire universe. It comes from soon after the Big Bang – which is considered to be the beginning of the universe.

