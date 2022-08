Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 08 August 2022 15:40 Hits: 8

NASA has announced a new round of opportunities through the agency’s CubeSat Launch Initiative (CSLI) for CubeSat developers, including educational institutions, to conduct scientific investigations and technology demonstrations in space and contribute to the agency’s exploration goals.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-announces-new-cubesat-launch-initiative-partnership-opportunities