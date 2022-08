Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 13:35 Hits: 2

Students from California and Indiana, along with staff members at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, will have the opportunity this week to hear from astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/california-indiana-students-to-hear-from-astronauts-on-space-station