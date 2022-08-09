The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tracking marine plastic drift from space

Marine plastic litter

Every 60 seconds the equivalent of a lorry-load of plastic enters the global ocean. Where does it end up? Right now, researchers simply don’t know. But in a bid to help find out, an ESA-led project developed floating transmitters whose passage can be tracked over time, helping in turn to guide a sophisticated software model of marine plastic litter accumulation.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Engineering_Technology/Tracking_marine_plastic_drift_from_space

