Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 05 August 2022 18:01 Hits: 9

As the space industry grows, it's safe to say incidents of space debris hurtling back to Earth will only become more frequent – and they could pose a risk. But how much of a risk, exactly?

Read more https://www.space.com/space-debris-is-coming-down-more-frequently-what-are-the-chances-it-could-hit-someone-or-damage-property/