Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 04 August 2022 23:58 Hits: 5

The Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO), also known as Danuri, lifted off today (Aug. 4) atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, kicking off South Korea's first-ever deep-space mission.

Read more https://www.space.com/spacex-launches-south-korea-moon-mission-danuri/