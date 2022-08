Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 01 August 2022 19:00 Hits: 3

The ORGAN Experiment, Australia's first major dark matter detector, recently completed a search for a hypothetical particle called an axion in an attempt to try to explain dark matter.

Read more https://www.space.com/this-australian-experiment-is-on-the-hunt-for-an-elusive-particle-that-could-help-unlock-the-mystery-of-dark-matter/