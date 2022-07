Articles

Category: Space Published on Saturday, 30 July 2022

The 25-ton (22.5 metric tons) core stage of a Long March 5B rocket reentered Earth's atmosphere over the Indian Ocean this afternoon (July 30), ending its brief but controversial orbital stay.

