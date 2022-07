Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 09:57 Hits: 0

As the Big Dipper dips and the Guardians of the Pole align one over the other, Saturn looms low in the southeast and the False Comet teases at its highest.

The post This Week's Sky at a Glance, July 29 – August 6 appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-july-29-august-6-2/