Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022 14:36 Hits: 1

The ecliptic, simply put, is the plane of Earth’s orbit around the Sun. It extends beyond that to include the seven other planets.

The post What Is the Ecliptic? appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-resources/what-is-the-ecliptic/