Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022 15:47 Hits: 1

A pulsar has devoured enough of its stellar companion to grab the title for most massive known neutron star.

The post Black Widow Pulsar Sets Mass Record appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/black-widow-pulsar-sets-mass-record/