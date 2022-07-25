Prep for New Research and Orbital Plumbing on Crew’s Monday Schedule

Articles

The sun’s glint beams off the Caspian Sea in this photograph from the International Space Station as it was orbiting on a southwest to northeast trek 262 miles above Turkey near the Black Sea coast on June 24, 2022.

The Expedition 67 crew members kicked off their work week setting up for experiments later in the week and completing orbital plumbing duties.

NASA Flight Engineer Jessica Watkins and ESA (European Space Agency) Flight Engineer Samantha Cristoforetti supported the Rodent Research-22 experiment. The space biology experiment observes how microgravity affects tissue regeneration.

In the morning, NASA Flight Engineer Bob Hines removed samples of the final Fiber Optic Production-2 space manufacturing study and packed up the hardware. And, in the evening, Hines set up hardware for the new Space Fibers-3 space manufacturing study.

Station Commander Oleg Artemyev of Roscosmos worked on the Cardiovector study. Cardiac research is also a space research priority as doctors learn to keep astronauts safe and healthy during long-term exploration missions. Along with Cosmonaut Denis Matveev, Artemyev also stowed the hardware and tools from Thursday’s spacewalk. Cosmonaut Sergey Korsakov checked the brakes on the European Robotic Arm.

NASA Flight Engineer Kjell Lindgren was on plumbing duty, servicing the station’s bathroom. He checked drain valves and replaced the recycle tanks. Located in the Tranquility module, the Waste and Hygiene Compartment also recycles urine into drinking water.

