Japan’s Sakurajima volcano erupts, prompts alert

Articles

Category: Space Published on Sunday, 24 July 2022 20:47 Hits: 1

Japan’s Sakurajima volcano erupts

Japan’s Sakurajima volcano erupted not far from the city of Kagoshima, shortly after sunset local time. At this writing, it is still dark there. Image via Reuters

The Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported an eruption of Sakurajima volcano today (July 24, 2022), on Japan’s major western island of Kyushu. The eruption began at about 8:05 p.m. local time (11:05 UTC; 6:05 a.m. CDT on Sunday, July 24). JMA said the volcano was “blowing off large rocks” as far as 1.5 miles (2.5 km) away, in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima. And JMA said that the alert level for the volcano had been raised to 5, the highest level.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. And authorities said they did not expect a major eruption.

But JMA’s alert level of 5 comes with a recommendation for evacuation. According to Reuters, most of the nearby city of Kagoshima, whose estimated population is about 600,000, is across the bay from the volcano. But the Japanese government did order several residential areas within about 1.9 miles (3 km) of the crater to evacuate. Reuters said the evacuation included about 51 people in the vicinity.

Reuters also explained that Sakurajima is one of Japan’s most active volcanoes and that eruptions of varying levels take place on a regular basis.

An eruption of this volcano in 2019 sent ash 3.4 miles (5.5 km) high.

An eruption of Sakurajima on January 11, 1914, was the most powerful in 20th century Japan.

The volcano was once an island

An image from the 1914 eruption

Sakurajima volcano is on Japan’s major western island of Kyushu, in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima, by the seaside city of the same name. Image via Wikipedia A 1909 map of Sakurajima by the Imperial Japanese Land Survey, based on survey data taken in 1902. The map shows Sakurajima as an island. Following the 1914 eruption, a a land bridge connected the volcanic island to Osumi Peninsula. Image via Wikimedia Commons The seaside city of Kagoshima – covered deep in ash – after the 1914 eruption of Sakurajima volcano, which is seen in the distance across the bay. Image via Wikimedia Commons

Bottom line: Japan’s Sakurajima volcano erupted at about 8:05 p.m. local time today (11:05 UTC; 6:05 a.m. CDT on Sunday, July 24, 2022). So far, 51 people have evacuated.

The post Japan’s Sakurajima volcano erupts, prompts alert first appeared on EarthSky.

Read more https://earthsky.org/earth/japans-sakurajima-volcano-erupts-prompts-high-alert/