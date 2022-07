Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 25 July 2022 19:00 Hits: 3

A deal with Axiom Space will see Sultan AlNeyadi fly to the ISS on SpaceX's Crew-6 mission for NASA, which is expected to launch in spring 2023.

Read more https://www.space.com/uae-astronaut-sultan-alneyadi-6-month-space-station/