Published on Monday, 18 July 2022

Video: 00:00:55

Discover the top five mysteries that ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) mission will solve.

Jupiter, its magnetic environment, and its moons form one of the most intriguing systems in the Solar System. Juice, planned for launch in 2023 and arrival at Jupiter in 2031, will reveal more about this fascinating planet and its natural satellites.

