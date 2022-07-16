Dragon Approaches Station for Docking Live on NASA TV

Articles

The SpaceX Dragon resupply ship lifts off atop the Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida just after sunset. Credit: SpaceX

The SpaceX Dragon is on track to arrive at the International Space Station today, Saturday, July 16, with an expected docking of the cargo spacecraft about 11:20 a.m. EDT. NASA Television coverage will begin at 10 a.m. Watch live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

When it arrives to the space station, Dragon will dock autonomously to the forward-facing port of the station’s Harmony module, with NASA astronauts Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins monitoring operations from the station.

Dragon successfully launched on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 8:44 p.m. EDT, Thursday, July 14, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying more than 5,800 pounds of research, hardware, and supplies to the International Space Station.

